I hope I will be called one day to play for Black Stars - Caleb Amankwah

Defender Caleb Amankwah

Commercial Bank FC defender Caleb Amankwah envisions a future donned in the iconic Black Stars jersey.

Despite not yet receiving the call to join Ghana's national football team, the resilient defender remains steadfast in his hope, eagerly awaiting the moment fate taps him for the honor.



Expressing his aspirations with a blend of determination and anticipation, Amankwah revealed his dream of contributing to the Black Stars' success, emphasizing his desire to clinch silverware for his nation once the call to don the national colors arrives.



“I hope I will be called one day. I pray about it all the time. We are all Ghanaians and would to make the national team better than it is now," he told Ghanasportspage.com

“I hope the time I get the call-up, we would be able to win a trophy within that period or perform way better than people imagined,” he added.



The defender's journey thus far has seen him don the colors of the local Black Stars, now known as the Black Galaxies, showcasing his talent and commitment on the field.



While his name may not have echoed through the ranks of the Black Stars just yet, Amankwah's dedication has found a home in the Ethiopian Premier League, where he's making waves with Commercial Bank FC.