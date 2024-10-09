I hope Isaac Afful secures a move to Europe after Black Stars call-up – FC Samartex coach Nurudeen Amadu

Nurudeen Amadu

Source: Ghanasoccernet

FC Samartex head coach Nurudeen Amadu has extended his best wishes to defender Isaac Afful after he received an invitation to join the Black Stars for Ghana's upcoming matches against Sudan.

These matches are part of the qualifiers for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and will take place this month in Rounds 3 and 4.

Isaac Afful is among the two players from the Ghana Premier League selected by coach Otto Addo for these important fixtures.



