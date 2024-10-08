Sports

I hope both Ghana and Sudan qualify for 2025 AFCON - Kwesi Appiah

Screenshot 20241008 103811.png Kwesi Appiah

Tue, 8 Oct 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet

Kwesi Appiah expresses optimism that both Sudan and Ghana will qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

As the head coach of Sudan's national team, he has led the Falcons to one victory and one defeat in their initial AFCON qualifiers, placing them second in Group F with three points.

In contrast, Ghana's Black Stars, under the guidance of Otto Addo, are currently in third place, having earned only one point from a 1-0 loss to Angola and a 1-1 draw with Niger.

Read full article

Source: Ghanasoccernet