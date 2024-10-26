Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

I hope this will be the last time - West Ham coach Julen Lopetegui on Mohammed Kudus' sending off at Tottenham

Mohammed Kudus2347789.png Mohammed Kudus

Sat, 26 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

West Ham United's coach, Julen Lopetegui, expressed hope that Mohammed Kudus will learn from his recent red card incident during the match against Tottenham Hotspur.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live