I hope this will be the last time - West Ham coach Julen Lopetegui on Mohammed Kudus' sending off at Tottenham

West Ham United's coach, Julen Lopetegui, expressed hope that Mohammed Kudus will learn from his recent red card incident during the match against Tottenham Hotspur.

Despite scoring the opening goal, Kudus was sent off just four minutes before the match ended, contributing to the Hammers' 4-1 defeat.



In a pre-match press conference ahead of their clash with Manchester United, Lopetegui conveyed the team's dissatisfaction with the dismissal and emphasized the need for Kudus to avoid such incidents in the future.



He urged the 24-year-old to focus on managing frustration through increased effort and concentration during matches.



Lopetegui acknowledged Kudus's youth but reassured that the player is aware of the gravity of the situation.

He mentioned that he had spoken with Kudus, expressing confidence that the midfielder would learn from this experience and handle similar situations more effectively in the future.



The incident occurred when Kudus reacted to a challenge from Spurs' Micky van de Ven, who made a gesture that provoked the Ghanaian. In retaliation, Kudus poked van de Ven in the face and also lashed out at Pape Sarr.



The referee, after consulting with video assistants, upgraded Kudus's yellow card to a red, marking his first red card since 2019.