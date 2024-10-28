"I like Mo a lot"- West Ham star explains goal celebration with Mohammed Kudus in Man United win

West Ham United winger Crysencio Summerville has shared insights about his goal celebration with the suspended Mohammed Kudus during the Premier League match against Manchester United.

Summerville netted the first goal in the Hammers' 2-1 victory, marking a return to form in the league. Kudus, serving a three-game suspension for a red card received against Tottenham Hotspur, watched the match from the stands.



In a memorable moment at the London Olympic Stadium, Summerville sprinted across the pitch to celebrate with the Ghanaian midfielder, fulfilling a promise he made to Kudus to score upon his entry.

“I told Mo that when I came on I was going to score, and that I was going to celebrate with him!” Summerville remarked, who was later awarded Man of the Match. He expressed admiration for Kudus, stating, “I like Mo a lot - I look up to him on and off the pitch, and the emotions all just came out.”