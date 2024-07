Mukarama Abdulai, the forward for Black Queens, is determined to maintain her position in the team through hard work.

She has been training with the team in preparation for the upcoming game on July 13th.



Abdulai had an impressive season in the Women’s Premier League and scored the winning goal for the Black Princesses in the 2023 African Games final.

Her performances have earned her a spot in the Black Queens squad for the Japan friendly, and she is committed to working hard to secure her place in future call-ups.