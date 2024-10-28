I look up to Mohammed Kudus - West Ham forward Crysencio Summerville

West Ham forward Crysencio Summerville has shared the reasoning behind his celebration with Mohammed Kudus after scoring against Manchester United.

Summerville, who transferred from Leeds United, opened the scoring in the 74th minute by tapping in a deflected shot from Danny Ings, following a setup from Jarrod Bowen in the penalty area.



After scoring, the 22-year-old ran 50 yards to celebrate with Kudus, who was watching from the stands due to suspension, and the two embraced joyfully.



Post-match, Summerville revealed that he had promised Kudus he would celebrate with him if he scored.



He expressed his admiration for Kudus, both as a player and as a person, stating, “I really like Mo [Kudus]. I look up to him on and off the pitch. I told him I would score and celebrate with him, which is why I was so emotional.”

He also spoke about the strong bond within the team, noting, “We stick together, and the group is fantastic. I’m pleased with the win, and we can build on this for next week. We have a really good squad.”



Manchester United equalized with a goal from Casemiro in the 81st minute, but a controversial late penalty allowed Jarrod Bowen to secure a 2-1 victory for West Ham.



The team will aim to continue their winning momentum in their upcoming match against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Saturday.