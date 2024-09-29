'I love Pep - it's out of my hands if someone wants to damage that'

Mikel Arteta spent three and a half years as Pep Guardiola's assistant at Manchester City Published

Source: BBC

Arsenal's manager, Mikel Arteta, has downplayed speculation regarding a rift with Manchester City's Pep Guardiola, expressing his affection for his former colleague and stating that he cannot prevent efforts to undermine their friendship.

Ahead of City's match against Newcastle, Guardiola mentioned feeling provoked into a "war" with Arsenal after their thrilling 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium last Sunday.

In response to claims from several City players about Arsenal's use of 'dark arts' to maintain a 2-1 lead in the second half, Arteta informed reporters that he possesses "all the information" on the team from his time as Guardiola's assistant, a remark that also seemed to irritate the City manager.



