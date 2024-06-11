Sports

I'm a tormentor of racists - Vinicius Jr on jailed abusers

Vinicius Jr Helped Real Madrid Win La Liga And The Champions League This Season Vinicius Jr helped Real Madrid win La Liga and the Champions League this season

Tue, 11 Jun 2024 Source: BBC

Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr has declared himself a "tormentor of racists" following the sentencing of three Valencia fans to eight months in prison for racially abusing him during a La Liga match.

The fans were found guilty of a "crime against moral integrity" with the aggravating factor of racial discrimination.

Vinicius took to X to express that he does not consider himself a victim, but rather a force against racism.

He emphasized that this landmark conviction is not just for him, but for all black individuals.

