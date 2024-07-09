I'm always prosecuting cases involving Asamoah Gyan because he called me social media lawyer - Maurice Ampaw

Maurice Ampaw, a well-known legal practitioner, has provided insight into his ongoing legal battles with Ghanaian footballer Asamoah Gyan, shedding light on the details of their tumultuous history.

Sarah Kwablah, a former student at the University of Ghana, accused Asamoah Gyan of rape and sodomy in 2015, leading to a series of legal disputes between Gyan and Ampaw. Ampaw represented journalist Osarfo Anthony in a lawsuit for malicious prosecution related to the allegations made by Kwablah.



These legal conflicts spanned six years before finally being resolved by the courts.



Ampaw emphasized that his involvement in Gyan's cases was not driven by personal animosity but rather by a desire to showcase his legal skills, particularly after Gyan belittled him as a mere "social media lawyer."

"I have no personal grudge against Asamoah Gyan," Ampaw clarified.



"I simply wanted to prove him wrong after he challenged me. He was undermining my reputation, suggesting that I was only a social media lawyer and not one of the top legal practitioners in Ghana.



"I aimed to demonstrate to him that I am indeed among the top lawyers in the country," Maurice Ampaw revealed during an interview on The Delay Show in July 2024.