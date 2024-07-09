Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

I'm always prosecuting cases involving Asamoah Gyan because he called me social media lawyer - Maurice Ampaw

Asamoah Gyan 3222 Asamoah Gyan

Tue, 9 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Maurice Ampaw, a well-known legal practitioner, has provided insight into his ongoing legal battles with Ghanaian footballer Asamoah Gyan, shedding light on the details of their tumultuous history.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live