Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

‘I’m committed to Black Queens job’ – Nora Hauptle dimisses Zambia links

Nora Hauptle Boss Nora Hauptle

Sun, 7 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghana's Black Queens Coach, Nora Hauptle, has reiterated her dedication to her current position despite Zambia's interest in appointing her as their Head Coach.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live