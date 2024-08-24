Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

I’m confident Black Princesses will go beyond U20 World Cup group stage – Minister of Information

Fatimatu Abubakar 33 Fatimatu Abubakar

Sat, 24 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Fatimatu Abubakar, the Information Minister of Ghana, has conveyed her hopeful outlook regarding the Ghana U20 women’s national team’s prospects of progressing beyond the Group Stage in the 2024 U20 World Cup for the first time in history.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live