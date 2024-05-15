I’m happy things have changed since Manhyia visit – Richmond Lamptey

Richmond Lamptey

Richmond Lamptey, the midfielder for Asante Kotoko, has expressed his delight at the team's recent change in fortunes.

This change occurred after their visit to the club's life patron, Otumfuo, at his Manhyia Palace in April.



Prior to this visit, the team had been on a seven-game winless streak, losing six matches and drawing one.



However, since meeting with the Asantehene, they have not lost any of their last three games.



They defeated Ghana Premier League leaders Samartex, drew with Medeama SC in Tarkwa, and secured a 2-0 victory against Legon Cities in their most recent match.

Lamptey, who is currently injured and has not played for Asante Kotoko in a while, expressed his happiness with the team's performances since their visit to the palace.



He emphasized the importance of taking the team seriously when playing for Asante Kotoko.



The record Ghana champions will face Berekum Chelsea away at the Golden City Park in their upcoming match in match week 30 of the Ghana Premier League.