I’m happy we’re creating chances; we’ll start scoring soon – Karim Zito

Abdul Karim Zito

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Dreams FC head coach Abdul Karim Zito is hopeful that his team will regain their form as they continue to create scoring opportunities.

The Still Believe squad has struggled to find the net in their last four matches, suffering three losses before a goalless draw against Hearts of Oak on Sunday during match week seven.

Following the match at Tuba AstroTurf, Zito conveyed his belief that the team will soon begin to convert their chances into goals.



