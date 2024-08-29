I'm looking forward to facing Aston Villa; we want the three points - Leicester forward Jordan Ayew

Ghanaian forward Jordan Ayew has conveyed his enthusiasm to contribute to Leicester City’s forthcoming Premier League match against Aston Villa this weekend.

Leicester City is set to compete against his previous club on Saturday, August 31, in a third-round fixture, occurring just before the international break.



The newly promoted team is still in pursuit of their inaugural victory in the 2024-2025 Premier League season, having recorded a draw in their opening match and a loss in the subsequent one.

Ayew made a significant impression during his first start for Leicester, netting an impressive goal in their 4-0 victory over Tranmere Rovers in the second round of the Carabao Cup.