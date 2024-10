Paul Pogba has strongly defended himself following his provisional doping ban, stating, "I'm not a cheater."

The Juventus midfielder was suspended after testing positive for elevated testosterone levels during a routine drug test.



Pogba, who has faced numerous challenges with injuries in recent years, insists that he never intentionally used any banned substances and is determined to clear his name.

He emphasized his commitment to fair play and is currently working with his legal team to address the situation and prove his innocence.