I'm not convinced - George Afriyie reacts to absence of Partey and other from Black Stars

George Afriyie has openly questioned the absence of key players, including Thomas Partey, from the Black Stars, suggesting that they may have intentionally chosen not to represent Ghana.

He expressed disbelief in the excuses provided for their absence and emphasized the need for commitment from all players, especially during crucial matches in the 2025 AFCON qualifiers.

Afriyie believes that having experienced players is essential for the team's success and competitiveness.