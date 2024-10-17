Sports

I'm not convinced - George Afriyie reacts to absence of Partey and other from Black Stars

Thomas Partey Black Stars Vrs Angola Kumasi Thomas Partey

Thu, 17 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

George Afriyie has openly questioned the absence of key players, including Thomas Partey, from the Black Stars, suggesting that they may have intentionally chosen not to represent Ghana.

