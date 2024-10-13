I'm not interested in records; I just want Ghana to beat Sudan on Tuesday – Otto Addo

Otto Addo

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghana's head coach, Otto Addo, has emphasized that his main focus is to ensure the team secures a victory against Sudan next week.

He is preparing the national squad for their upcoming match in Libya, which marks their second encounter with Sudan in the qualifiers for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). Coach Addo has made it clear that he is not concerned with past records.





