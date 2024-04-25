I’m really pained – Abdul Mumin admits after contract termination by RTU

Abdul Mumin

Abdul Mumin, the former head coach of Real Tamale United (RTU), expressed his distress over the club's decision to terminate his contract.

In an interview with Akoma FM, he mentioned that he had made sacrifices for the club to aid advancement and advance the club's progress.



Despite being owed salary and bonuses, he continued to work for the club. The termination of his contract was particularly painful for him considering the sacrifices he had made.



Coach Mumin clarified that the termination was mutual, as he couldn't resign due to outstanding payments for his salaries and bonuses from the 2022/23 and 2023/24 seasons.

He emphasized his commitment to assisting the team with his coaching license and highlighted instances where players were paid while he remained unpaid.



Accused of match manipulation following the team's loss to Nsoatreman FC, Coach Mumin was relieved of his duties this week.