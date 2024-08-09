Sports

I’m sacrificing my coaching career to protect Kurt Okraku – Karim Zito

Abdul Karim Zito.png Karim Zito

Fri, 9 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Abdul Karim Zito, the head coach of the Ghana U19 team, has disclosed that he is prioritizing the well-being of Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku over his own coaching ambitions. The coach, who led the U20 team to victory in the Africa Cup of Nations in 2021, asserts that he possesses the qualifications necessary to join the technical staff of the Black Stars; however, he has refrained from submitting an application for the position.

