I’m sacrificing my coaching career to protect Kurt Okraku – Karim Zito

Abdul Karim Zito, the head coach of the Ghana U19 team, has disclosed that he is prioritizing the well-being of Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku over his own coaching ambitions. The coach, who led the U20 team to victory in the Africa Cup of Nations in 2021, asserts that he possesses the qualifications necessary to join the technical staff of the Black Stars; however, he has refrained from submitting an application for the position.

Zito expressed that had he pursued the coaching role for the four-time African champions, it would have placed undue pressure on Okraku, potentially leading to significant emotional distress. He chose not to apply for the Black Stars position when it became available in January of this year, reasoning that his involvement during the 2023 AFCON would have intensified the scrutiny faced by Okraku.



"When we experienced setbacks at the AFCON, the backlash was overwhelming. Seeking the Black Stars position would have exacerbated the situation. Just imagine the reaction if it became known that Zito had applied for the role—Kurt would be devastated. He is human, and I do not wish to see him suffer, so I made the decision to decline, even at the expense of my own career," Zito remarked to Joy Sports.

"I am aware of my qualifications to manage the Black Stars, yet I chose not to pursue it. Success is what defines a good coach, and I consistently achieve positive results. I meet the established criteria. I have been coaching since 1988. What further validation do I require?



"Even those who established the criteria—my coaching career predates the birth of some of them. Why was Maxwell [Konadu] appointed, or [Ibrahim] Tanko, but not Zito? If qualifications are the measure, I meet them. However, this is Ghana, and I must proceed with caution before applying for any position."