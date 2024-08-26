Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

I’m surprised at the level of growth of football in South Sudan - Kwesi Appiah

Kwesi Appiah 1 1140x815 Kwesi Appiah

Mon, 26 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

James Kwesi Appiah, the head coach of the Sudan national football team, has conveyed his astonishment at the advancements made in South Sudanese football following their encounter during the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live