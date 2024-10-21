Sports

I made the right decision to join AmaZulu - Goalkeeper Richard Ofori

Screenshot 20241021 115536.png Richard Ofori

Mon, 21 Oct 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet

AmaZulu goalkeeper Richard Ofori is set to rejuvenate his career at the club following his recent signing as a free agent.

The Ghanaian keeper will vie for the starting position against Veli Mothwa, Olwethu Mzimela, and Kwanele Mbanjwa.

At 30 years old, Ofori adds significant experience to the team and is familiar with the KwaZulu-Natal region, having previously played for Maritzburg United, now known as Durban City.

