I miss playing football but I am focused on coaching - Michael Essien

Michael Essien

Source: Footballghana

Michael Essien, the former Ghana international, has taken on a new role as a coach with FC Nordsjælland.

After his successful career on the pitch, Essien now finds fulfilment in guiding young talents at the Danish club.



While he occasionally misses playing, Essien is fully dedicated to coaching and has seamlessly transitioned into this new chapter of his career.

In a recent interview with Right to Dream, Essien discusses the differences between coaching and playing, emphasizing his unwavering commitment to his new role.



