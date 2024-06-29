'I never feared a penalty shootout - I relished them'

Watch Aberdeen v Celtic penalty shootout

Source: BBC

1. I've always looked forward to penalty shootouts at Euro 2024, ever since I was a kid.

When tournaments enter the knockout stages, I can't help but feel excited at the prospect of witnessing one.



It's a thrilling way to conclude a game. I make it a point to seek out and watch shootouts happening around the world.

Most of the time, I'm not invested in who wins or loses; I simply enjoy observing how it unfolds.



The drama, excitement, and mind games involved fascinate me, and I'm always eager to see how the goalkeeper and penalty taker handle it all.



