I never lost against them - Ex-Black Stars midfielder Michael Essien proud of record against Nigeria

Michael Essien Has Named The Super Eagles Of Nigeria As His Favourite Rivals.png Michael Essien has named the Super Eagles of Nigeria as his favourite rivals

Wed, 25 Sep 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghanaian football icon Michael Essien has identified Nigeria's Super Eagles as his preferred opponents, noting that he never faced a loss to them during his playing days.

Ghanaian football icon Michael Essien has identified Nigeria's Super Eagles as his preferred opponents, noting that he never faced a loss to them during his playing days. In a recent discussion with Joy Sports, the ex-Chelsea and Real Madrid star shared his pride in maintaining an unbeaten streak against Nigeria, emphasizing that their clash in the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations stands out as his most unforgettable match.



Source: Ghanasoccernet