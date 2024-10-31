'I pinch myself that I'm actually here' - McAtamney

Watch: Jude McAtamney on training with the New York Giants

Source: BBC

I occupy Eli Manning's locker, and occasionally I have to remind myself that I'm really here.

In 2018, Jude McAtamney was among countless young Gaelic footballers aspiring to reach the pinnacle of the sport.



The young athlete from Swatragh eventually secured the Ulster Under-20s title with Derry, appearing set for a future in inter-county football.

However, three years later, his dreams of a career in elite sports led him to the American college football scene at Rutgers University in New Jersey.



