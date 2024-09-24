Sports

'I prefer facts to words' - Arteta on 'dark arts' claims

Arsenal: Arteta Hits Back At 'dark Arts' Claim.png Arsenal: Arteta hits back at 'dark arts' claim

Tue, 24 Sep 2024 Source: BBC

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta described his team's approach in the 2-2 draw with Manchester City as "normal."

The match saw the Gunners concede a last-minute equalizer at the Etihad Stadium after Leandro Trossard was sent off during first-half stoppage time, leaving Arsenal with ten players.

Following the match, Arsenal faced criticism for allegedly time-wasting, with John Stones and Kyle Walker claiming the team employed "dark arts" tactics to defend their 2-1 advantage.

Source: BBC