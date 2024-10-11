I resigned as Black Starlets coach because the environment wasn't healthy - Laryea Kingston

Laryea Kingston

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Laryea Kingston, the former head coach of the Ghana U-17 team, has expressed that he resigned due to an "unhealthy environment" for coaching.

His departure came after the Black Starlets failed to qualify for the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations, following their defeat in the semifinals of the WAFU B U-17 tournament held in Accra earlier this year.

The announcement of his resignation surprised many, especially considering the commendable football displayed by his team leading up to the WAFU tournament in Ghana.



