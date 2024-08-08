I sometimes miss playing football - Michael Essien reflects on his career

Michael Essien, a former international player for Ghana and currently serving as an assistant coach at FC Nordsjaelland, recently articulated his experiences regarding the shift from being a player to a coaching role.

"I began pursuing my coaching qualifications before my retirement, which allowed me to transition smoothly into coaching once I hung up my boots. The experience is markedly different, and while I occasionally yearn for the days of playing, I recognize that once you retire, that chapter is closed," stated Michael Essien.



At 41 years of age, Essien also conveyed his appreciation for the contemporary evolution of football, remarking, "I would have relished the opportunity to play alongside today's athletes, particularly given the current focus on building play from the back and enhancing technical abilities."

During his peak, Michael Essien was celebrated as one of the premier midfielders globally, known for his exceptional defensive skills, tackling ability, and remarkable long-range goals.



Throughout his distinguished career, Michael Essien represented prestigious clubs such as Chelsea, Real Madrid, Panathinaikos, and AC Milan, while also earning 59 caps for the Ghana national team, netting nine goals.