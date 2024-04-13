I supported Barcelona growing up because of Messi - Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus, who has been impressing with his outstanding performances at West Ham, has revealed his early football influences.

During an interview with Sky Sports, he disclosed that as a child, he adored Barcelona beacuse of Lionel Messi's exceptional skills.



"Which team did I enjoy watching as a child? Barcelona... What drew me to them? Messi, the obvious answer," Kudus revealed.

Despite the challenges of adapting to a new league and surroundings, Kudus has swiftly become a crucial player for West Ham in the Premier League.



This season, Mohammed Kudus has been in excellent form for West Ham, scoring 16 goals in 38 appearances across all competitions in his debut season.