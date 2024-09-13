Black Stars

Source: Kickgh

Badou Zaki, the head coach of Niger, has voiced significant worries regarding the recent performances of the Black Stars, indicating that the current squad lacks the strength and style of earlier teams.

In an interview with Ghanasportspage, Zaki expressed his disappointment over Ghana's evident drop in performance, drawing unfavorable comparisons to the team that nearly made it to the semi-finals in the 2010 World Cup.

He remarked, "The Black Stars are renowned as the Brazilians of Africa due to their impressive roster. With players like Seidu, Lamptey, and Partey excelling in top European leagues, it seems something is amiss. The essence of the Black Stars we once knew appears to be fading."



