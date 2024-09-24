I've been told not to lift my kids up - Wood on injury

Mark Wood has taken 119 wickets in 37 Tests for England

England bowler Mark Wood has been advised to refrain from lifting his children with his right arm due to an elbow injury.

The 34-year-old has been sidelined for the remainder of 2024 due to "bone stress" in his right elbow. He aims to make a comeback for England in the new year but will undergo additional tests soon to assess the severity of the injury.

Wood expressed to BBC’s Test Match Special that he is currently unable to perform any activities with his right side.



