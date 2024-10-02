Sports

0

“I’ve had a hard time” – Frenkie de Jong opens up on injury hell after making Barcelona return

Screenshot 20241002 062952.png Frenkie de Jong

Wed, 2 Oct 2024 Source: Football-espana

Barcelona enjoyed a flawless evening on Tuesday, securing a decisive victory over Young Boys at the Estadi Olimpic, marking their first Champions League win of the season. The occasion was further enhanced by the return of Frenkie de Jong, who had been sidelined for 163 days.



Source: Football-espana