Euro 2024: Kobbie Mainoo 'always ready to play' for England

Source: BBC

England midfielder Kobbie Mainoo expresses admiration for the incredible journey of his Denmark and Manchester United teammate Christian Eriksen.

Eriksen's remarkable recovery from a cardiac arrest suffered during the 2021 Euros has been nothing short of amazing.

Mainoo credits Eriksen as a source of inspiration and learning, having observed and studied his game closely.



