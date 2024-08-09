I've never applied for Black Stars coaching role because Kurt Okraku is GFA president but I'm happy - Karim Zito

Abdul Karim Zito, the coach who led the Ghana U20 team to victory in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, disclosed his reasons for not applying for the Black Stars coaching position when it became available in January 2024.

The seasoned coach expressed his intention to protect Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku from unwarranted criticism as his primary motivation. Zito underscored his profound respect for Okraku and clarified that their relationship did not affect his prospects for the position.



"I have never been a candidate for the Black Stars role due to Kurt's presidency, but I am content with that," he stated in an interview with Joy Sports.

He further remarked, “Many are unaware of Kurt's true character. I want to clarify that he treats me no differently than he treats other coaches regarding the job.



There is a misconception that I receive special treatment, but that is not the case." Ultimately, the Black Stars coaching position was filled by Otto Addo, who resumed his role in March 2024 after previously leading the team during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.