Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

I want to add goal scoring to my game – Asante Kotoko midfielder Emmanuel Antwi

Emmanuel Antwi Emmanuel Antwi

Wed, 21 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Emmanuel Antwi, a midfielder for Asante Kotoko, has expressed his determination to enhance his goal-scoring abilities as the 2024/25 Ghana football season approaches.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live