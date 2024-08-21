I want to add goal scoring to my game – Asante Kotoko midfielder Emmanuel Antwi

Emmanuel Antwi, a midfielder for Asante Kotoko, has expressed his determination to enhance his goal-scoring abilities as the 2024/25 Ghana football season approaches.

The 24-year-old recently joined the Porcupine Warriors this summer after an impressive tenure with Great Olympics, where he completed his contract at the end of the last season.



Antwi participated in a friendly match against Medeama SC, which ended in a 2-1 defeat for Asante Kotoko, marking the official inauguration of the renovated TNA Stadium last Friday.



Following the match, he characterized the game as highly competitive and emphasized his desire to incorporate goal scoring into his skill set.

“It was a very, very intense game, and I will say this is just a friendly game.



“We're trying to build our team, and I will plead with the supporters to just, you know, pardon us for now, go back to our drawing board, and we'll come back stronger.



“So for now, I'll say I have to add goal-scoring to my game, and yeah, everything will be fine.”