I want to be like Erling Haaland – Antoine Semenyo

Antoine Semenyo

Source: Football Ghana

Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo, currently with Bournemouth, aspires to emulate Erling Haaland's goal-scoring prowess.

Semenyo praised Haaland's exceptional skills—strength, speed, and finishing ability—and expressed his admiration for Haaland’s impact on the pitch.

Describing Haaland as a striker with an irresistible presence, Semenyo aims to develop similar qualities and become a prolific goal scorer like the Manchester City star.



