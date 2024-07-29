I want to be like Erling Haaland – Antoine Semenyo

Menu ›
Mon, 29 Jul 2024
Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo, currently with Bournemouth, aspires to emulate Erling Haaland's goal-scoring prowess.
Semenyo praised Haaland's exceptional skills—strength, speed, and finishing ability—and expressed his admiration for Haaland’s impact on the pitch.
Describing Haaland as a striker with an irresistible presence, Semenyo aims to develop similar qualities and become a prolific goal scorer like the Manchester City star.
