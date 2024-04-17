I was deeply disappointed - Asamoah Gyan on substitution in 2010 AFCON final

Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan, the former captain of the Black Stars, has expressed his dissatisfaction with a crucial substitution made by coach Milovan Rajevac during the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final against Egypt, labelling it as one of the most perplexing decisions of his career.

Egypt managed to score the winning goal in the 85th minute, and Gyan was replaced in the 87th minute.



Gyan shared his disappointment in an interview on Onua TV, reflecting on the moment when he was substituted during the final against Egypt.



He expressed, "I was deeply disappointed because I had a feeling that I would score. However, when the Egyptians scored and started celebrating, I noticed the No. 3 on the substitution board. It was one of the most bizarre substitutions I have witnessed throughout my entire career."

Despite Gyan's frustration with the substitution, Ghana ultimately fell short against Egypt, resulting in a 1-0 loss in the final.



This defeat was a significant setback for Ghana, who had been aiming to clinch their first AFCON title since 1982.