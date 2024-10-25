'I was worried about bleeding on McGregor's expensive shirt'

Hannah Rankin (left) beat Iran's Sahel Bayat by split decision

Source: BBC

Scotland's former light-middleweight boxing world champion, Hannah Rankin, made her debut in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) on October 12.

In her column for BBC Sport, the 34-year-old reflects on her victory against Sahel Bayat and shares her motivations for entering this new sport.



Having fought 21 times as a professional boxer, including bouts against notable opponents like Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall, Rankin has experienced significant stages in her career.

However, she felt a distinct sense of uncertainty as she entered the ring for her bare knuckle debut in a bullfighting arena in Marbella, reminiscent of a mini colosseum.



