I wasn't happy when I scored against Niger, claims Alidu Seidu

Alidu Seidu

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghanaian defender Alidu Seidu has expressed his disappointment regarding the team's overall performance, despite having scored his first international goal against Niger during the qualifiers for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Seidu noted that the team had not been performing at their best prior to his goal, which contributed to Niger's ability to equalise, resulting in a 1-1 draw.

"We did not begin the match effectively against Niger and conceded possession frequently. Even after scoring, I felt a sense of dissatisfaction because I believed we were capable of achieving a better outcome," Seidu remarked.



Read full article