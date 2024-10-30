Sports

I will be ready when it comes - Augustine Boakye anticipates Black Stars invite

Augustine Boakye

Wed, 30 Oct 2024

Ghanaian midfielder Augustine Boakye has stated his eagerness to play for the national team. Although he was not selected for the most recent squad, Boakye is concentrating on his club career and remains hopeful for future chances. The 23-year-old, who plays for St Etienne, has been making a significant impact in Ligue 1.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live