I will be ready when it comes - Augustine Boakye anticipates Black Stars invite

Ghanaian midfielder Augustine Boakye has stated his eagerness to play for the national team. Although he was not selected for the most recent squad, Boakye is concentrating on his club career and remains hopeful for future chances. The 23-year-old, who plays for St Etienne, has been making a significant impact in Ligue 1.

Boakye is committed to advancing his skills at the club level, confident that a call-up to the national team could happen at any moment.



"I’m from Ghana, so it would be a dream to play for the country, but I am not going to force it and say I have to play in the national team," he remarked.



"The call-up could come today or tomorrow; I don’t know when, but when it comes, it will be good and I will be ready," he continued.

As he works on improving his game and helping his team succeed, fans are optimistic that he will soon get the chance to represent Ghana internationally.



With a balanced outlook and dedication to his club duties, Augustine Boakye is well-positioned for future success as he awaits the opportunity to achieve his dream of playing for the Black Stars.