I will determine my future at the end of the season - Samuel Boadu

Samuel Boadu

Samuel Boadu, the coach of Berekum Chelsea, has announced that he will make a decision regarding his future with the club once the Ghana Premier League campaign concludes.

Boadu, who previously managed Hearts of Oak, joined Berekum Chelsea on a short-term contract during the second half of the season.



Under his guidance, the team has performed admirably and currently holds the eighth position in the league standings with 44 points from 30 matches.



One of Boadu's notable achievements was leading the team to a remarkable comeback victory against Asante Kotoko, where they overturned a deficit to stun their opponents.

When asked about his plans, Boadu expressed that there is still much work to be done.



As for his future with the club, he stated that he would decide after the season.



Berekum Chelsea's upcoming challenge will be an away match against Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium on matchday 31 of the Ghana Premier League campaign.