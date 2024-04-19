I will lead Black Starlets to success - Laryea Kingston

Laryea Kingston

Laryea Kingston is confident in his ability to lead Ghana's U-17 national men's team, the Black Starlets.

The 43-year-old has been selected as the head coach of the Starlets by the Ghana Football Association, after serving as an assistant coach for the team.



Having previously achieved a silver medal with the Starlets in 1997 and later becoming a key player for the Black Stars, Kingston is resolute in his determination to guide the two-time world champions back to success.



Recognizing the pressure that comes with the position, Kingston understands the expectations of Ghanaians to witness the youth team return to its former glory.



He emphasized the deliberate choice by the FA to assemble a young and knowledgeable technical team, highlighting their collective expertise in youth football.



“There will be pressure. I am aware that Ghanaians are eager to see us return to our glory days at the youth level, which is why the FA took their time in bringing in a new group of technical team that consists of young and upcoming coaches with a deep understanding of youth football,” he stated to 3Sports.

Drawing from his experience as the U18s coach at Right to Dream for four years, Kingston mentioned his involvement in nurturing talented young players, some of whom have progressed to reputable clubs.



“I have worked in an environment with many youth players at Right To Dream. I spent four years there as the U18s coach. Some of the players who are now playing for top clubs passed through my hands at some point,” he said.



Notable mentions include Kamaldeen, Nuamah, and Adingra, with emerging talents like Osman and Arafat also under his guidance.



“Players like Kamaldeen, Nuamah, Adingra, and others have come through. Now we have Osman and Arafat emerging. I am confident in my ability to lead the Black Starlets,” he added.



With Ghana's U-17 team failing to qualify for both the AFCON and World Cup since 2017, Kingston's appointment signifies a crucial moment as the Black Starlets strive to regain their competitive edge on the global stage.