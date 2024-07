Enoch Morrison

Source: Footballghana

Enoch Morrison, a former Asante Kotoko attacker, has expressed his openness to the idea of playing for Hearts of Oak.

Despite the tension between the two clubs, Morrison stated that he is willing to join the Phobians or any other team that offers him a good deal.

This comes after his departure from Asante Kotoko along with over 20 other players at the end of the 2024/25 football season.



