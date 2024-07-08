Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

I will revitalize sports infrastructure if elected as president - John Mahama

John Mahama Dra John Mahama

Mon, 8 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

John Dramani Mahama, the Flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has promised to enhance sports infrastructure nationwide if elected into office.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live