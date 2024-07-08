I will revitalize sports infrastructure if elected as president - John Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, the Flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has promised to enhance sports infrastructure nationwide if elected into office.

The country has faced challenges due to the lack of adequate sports facilities, with many currently in a state of disrepair.



At a press briefing held on Sunday evening, the former President reiterated his dedication to tackling these issues.



While he did not guarantee the construction of a new stadium, he outlined plans to allocate funds over five years as part of the Big Push initiative.



This funding would be utilized for the development of essential infrastructure such as roads, bridges, agro-industrial parks, and potentially sports facilities.

Highlighting the importance of sports in a 24-hour economy, Mahama emphasized the significance of investing in sports facilities.



He also mentioned the involvement of the private sector in providing sports services, particularly during nighttime, to enhance public enjoyment.



Presently, the Borteyman and Legon Sports Complex are the only venues adequately equipped to host major multi-sport events, having been built for the 2023 African Games.