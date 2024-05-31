I will watch Ghana Premier League closely – Black Stars coach Otto Addo assures

Otto Addo

Source: Footballghana

Otto Addo, the Ghana coach, emphasized his commitment to closely monitoring the Ghana Premier League.

He expressed this during the announcement of his 26-man squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers.



Frederick Asare from Asante Kotoko was the sole local player selected for the squad.

Addo mentioned that as a full-time Black Stars coach, he will be actively scouting talent by attending matches in person rather than relying on videos.



