I won’t put pressure on my boys; we will take it game after game – Nsoatreman FC coach Yaw Preko

Yaw Preko, the head coach of Nsoatreman FC, has expressed that his team will approach the CAF Confederation Cup on a game-by-game basis.

Following their triumph in the MTN FA Cup last season in Ghana, the team is preparing to participate in the preliminary stages of the CAF Confederation Cup.



This weekend, Nsoatreman FC is scheduled to face Elect-Sport FC in the opening round.



In a recent interview, Coach Yaw Preko emphasized that he intends to avoid placing undue pressure on his players.

“After the Nsenkyire Cup, we have trained for a week, and I can observe that the players are developing good chemistry. I have confidence in my team and a clear strategy for our match on Sunday. We are prepared for the Confederations Cup encounter,” Coach Yaw Preko stated.



“I assure you that I will not exert pressure on the players; we will take it one game at a time,” he added.



Nsoatreman FC will host Elect-Sport FC on Sunday, September 18, for the first leg of the initial preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup.