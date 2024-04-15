I won’t reject the opportunity to be Bawumia’s running mate – Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan (right) and Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Asamoah Gyan, the former captain of the Black Stars, has expressed his willingness to serve as the running mate to Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia if he is offered the opportunity.

In an interview on Onua TV, Gyan addressed the rumours surrounding his potential candidacy, stating that he would not reject such an honour, but acknowledged the magnitude of the role.



However, Gyan made it clear that his primary focus is on contributing to the advancement of sports in the country, regardless of any potential political involvement.

As the chairman of the Sports Sub-Committee within Vice President Bawumia's manifesto committee, Gyan is dedicated to utilizing his experience and knowledge to shape strategic initiatives for sports development.



He is expected to play a crucial role within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in formulating sports-related policies and manifestos for the upcoming December 7 elections.