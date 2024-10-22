I won't say no if Nigeria hands me a national team call-up - Lawrence Agyekum

Lawrence Agyekum

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Lawrence Agyekum, who was born in Ghana, has announced his desire and eligibility to play for Nigeria's senior national team, the Super Eagles.

With a father from Ghana and a mother from Nigeria, Agyekum's dual nationality presents an interesting opportunity for his football journey.

The 20-year-old is eager to don the Super Eagles jersey should the opportunity present itself, despite currently being registered as a player for Ghana.



