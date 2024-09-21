I wouldn’t have scored two goals against PEC Zwolle without my teammates – Ibrahim Sadiq

Ibrahim Sadiq

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghanaian winger Ibrahim Sadiq scored twice as AZ Alkmaar edged PEC Zwolle 2-1 on Friday night. Despite PEC Zwolle's Dylan Vente scoring in the 66th minute, AZ held on for victory.

Sadiq's humility shone through as he credited his teammates for his standout performance. "It's really important to have my teammates around... they helped me a lot," he said.

This win marks Sadiq's fourth goal and third assist in six league matches this season, solidifying his impressive comeback from earlier career challenges.



